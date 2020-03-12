CloakCoin (CLOAK) Price Reaches $0.0994

CloakCoin (CURRENCY:CLOAK) traded down 40.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on March 12th. One CloakCoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0994 or 0.00002372 BTC on popular exchanges including Binance, Livecoin, Bitbns and YoBit. CloakCoin has a market cap of $538,185.77 and approximately $13,051.00 worth of CloakCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, CloakCoin has traded down 45.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 51.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00006460 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded down 57.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00003100 BTC.

NavCoin (NAV) traded 55.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0363 or 0.00000865 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded 53.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0192 or 0.00000457 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 77.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0297 or 0.00000709 BTC.

Elite (1337) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded 37.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00042940 BTC.

Kore (KORE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0918 or 0.00000851 BTC.

Opal (OPAL) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000144 BTC.

Triangles (TRI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00014299 BTC.

CloakCoin Coin Profile

CloakCoin (CLOAK) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 4th, 2014. CloakCoin’s total supply is 5,412,765 coins. The official website for CloakCoin is www.cloakcoin.com. The Reddit community for CloakCoin is /r/Cloak_Coin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. CloakCoin’s official message board is forum.cloakcoin.com. CloakCoin’s official Twitter account is @CloakCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling CloakCoin

CloakCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox, LiteBit.eu, Bittrex, YoBit, Upbit, Binance, Bitbns, Cryptopia and Livecoin. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CloakCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CloakCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CloakCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

