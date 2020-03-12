CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) Rating Reiterated by Kepler Capital Markets

CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by Kepler Capital Markets in a report issued on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $11.50 target price on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets’ price objective points to a potential upside of 53.54% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on CNHI. TheStreet cut shares of CNH Industrial from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. ValuEngine raised shares of CNH Industrial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised shares of CNH Industrial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. CNH Industrial presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.90.

Shares of CNHI opened at $7.49 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.13 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 4.55, a current ratio of 5.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.06. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.40. CNH Industrial has a twelve month low of $7.39 and a twelve month high of $11.99.

CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 7th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20. The business had revenue of $7.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.04 billion. CNH Industrial had a net margin of 5.06% and a return on equity of 19.87%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.21 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that CNH Industrial will post 0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CNHI. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of CNH Industrial in the 4th quarter worth about $63,578,000. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of CNH Industrial by 84.8% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 9,210,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,491,000 after purchasing an additional 4,227,266 shares during the period. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of CNH Industrial by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 45,032,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $495,357,000 after purchasing an additional 4,216,663 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of CNH Industrial by 2,144.8% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,264,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,980,000 after purchasing an additional 2,163,258 shares during the period. Finally, Phoenix Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of CNH Industrial in the 3rd quarter worth about $20,321,000. 20.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CNH Industrial N.V. designs, produces, markets, sells, and finances agricultural and construction equipment, trucks, commercial vehicles, and buses worldwide. The company operates in five segments: Agricultural Equipment, Construction Equipment, Commercial Vehicles, Powertrain, and Financial Services.

