Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) Shares Sold by Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc.

Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. lowered its position in Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) by 7.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 390,230 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 33,140 shares during the quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. owned 0.33% of Commercial Metals worth $8,690,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Commercial Metals by 101.6% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 106,923 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,826,000 after purchasing an additional 53,885 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its holdings in shares of Commercial Metals by 4.4% in the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 35,379 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $615,000 after buying an additional 1,484 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Commercial Metals by 31.8% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 287,409 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,995,000 after buying an additional 69,326 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Commercial Metals by 27.3% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 661,322 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $11,484,000 after buying an additional 141,659 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Commercial Metals in the third quarter valued at $118,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.17% of the company’s stock.

CMC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Commercial Metals from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Commercial Metals in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Commercial Metals from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank raised shares of Commercial Metals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $18.50 to $25.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Commercial Metals in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.10.

Shares of NYSE:CMC traded down $1.11 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $13.87. 110,242 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,308,192. Commercial Metals has a fifty-two week low of $13.27 and a fifty-two week high of $24.04. The company has a quick ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.79. The firm has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a PE ratio of 6.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.71.

Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. Commercial Metals had a net margin of 4.41% and a return on equity of 18.40%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.35 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Commercial Metals will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Commercial Metals Company manufactures, recycles, and markets steel and metal products, and related materials and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Americas Recycling, Americas Mills, Americas Fabrication, and International Mill. The Americas Recycling segment processes and sells scrap metals to steel mills and foundries, aluminum sheet and ingot manufacturers, brass and bronze ingot makers, copper refineries and mills, secondary lead smelters, specialty steel mills, high temperature alloy manufacturers, and other consumers.

