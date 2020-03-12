Companhia de Saneamento Bsc DEDSP (NYSE:SBS) Holdings Raised by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Companhia de Saneamento Bsc DEDSP (NYSE:SBS) by 2.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,981,845 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 224,900 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 1.31% of Companhia de Saneamento Bsc DEDSP worth $135,177,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Companhia de Saneamento Bsc DEDSP during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Quantum Capital Management bought a new stake in Companhia de Saneamento Bsc DEDSP during the third quarter worth $72,000. Assetmark Inc. bought a new stake in Companhia de Saneamento Bsc DEDSP during the fourth quarter worth $77,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Companhia de Saneamento Bsc DEDSP during the third quarter worth $175,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Companhia de Saneamento Bsc DEDSP by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 12,002 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 777 shares during the last quarter. 12.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Companhia de Saneamento Bsc DEDSP alerts:

SBS traded down $1.91 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $8.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 135,297 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,345,531. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.06 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Companhia de Saneamento Bsc DEDSP has a 1 year low of $9.00 and a 1 year high of $15.40. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $14.02 and its 200-day moving average is $13.37.

SBS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Companhia de Saneamento Bsc DEDSP in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. ValuEngine raised shares of Companhia de Saneamento Bsc DEDSP from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Companhia de Saneamento Bsc DEDSP from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 2nd.

Companhia de Saneamento Bsc DEDSP Company Profile

Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo-SABESP provides basic and environmental sanitation services, and supplies treated water and sewage services on a wholesale basis to residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in the state of São Paulo. It provides water supply, sanitary sewage, urban rainwater management and drainage, urban cleaning, and solid waste management services, as well as related activities, including the planning, operation, maintenance, and commercialization of energy.

Recommended Story: What causes a yield curve to invert?

Receive News & Ratings for Companhia de Saneamento Bsc DEDSP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Companhia de Saneamento Bsc DEDSP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.