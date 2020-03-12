Consensus Price Up 7.3% This Week (SEN)

Consensus (CURRENCY:SEN) traded up 1.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on March 12th. One Consensus token can now be bought for $0.0007 or 0.00000009 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Tidex, IDEX and Ethfinex. Consensus has a market capitalization of $967,145.00 and approximately $191.00 worth of Consensus was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Consensus has traded up 7.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 35.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.93 or 0.00030672 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.50 or 0.00087343 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 29.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0474 or 0.00000753 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded 32.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 21.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6,211.08 or 0.98650409 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0635 or 0.00001009 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 19% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.46 or 0.00070852 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Brickblock (BBK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0263 or 0.00000418 BTC.

Consensus (CRYPTO:SEN) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on June 13th, 2015. Consensus’ total supply is 1,747,036,954 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,337,036,955 tokens. The official website for Consensus is consensus.ai. Consensus’ official Twitter account is @consensus_ai and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Consensus Token Trading

Consensus can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Ethfinex, Tidex and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Consensus directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Consensus should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Consensus using one of the exchanges listed above.

