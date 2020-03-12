ContentBox (BOX) Market Cap Hits $1.24 Million

ContentBox (CURRENCY:BOX) traded down 49.8% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on March 12th. One ContentBox token can currently be bought for $0.0013 or 0.00000032 BTC on major exchanges including CPDAX, DDEX, Bilaxy and UEX. During the last seven days, ContentBox has traded down 62.6% against the dollar. ContentBox has a total market capitalization of $1.24 million and $26,601.00 worth of ContentBox was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ontology (ONT) traded down 58.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00005489 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded 53.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00008140 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 43.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000582 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 58.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0776 or 0.00001850 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded down 47.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000011 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded down 38.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0156 or 0.00000371 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 59% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Nullex (NLX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0771 or 0.00001978 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 57.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0464 or 0.00001107 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded 48.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0195 or 0.00000466 BTC.

ContentBox Profile

ContentBox (BOX) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 23rd, 2018. ContentBox’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 927,309,105 tokens. The Reddit community for ContentBox is /r/ContentBoxOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ContentBox’s official message board is medium.com/contentbox. ContentBox’s official Twitter account is @Contentbox_one. The official website for ContentBox is contentbox.one.

ContentBox Token Trading

ContentBox can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Huobi, UEX, CPDAX, Bilaxy and DDEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ContentBox directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ContentBox should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ContentBox using one of the exchanges listed above.

