Contentos Market Capitalization Hits $7.23 Million (COS)

Contentos (CURRENCY:COS) traded 26.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on March 12th. Contentos has a total market cap of $7.23 million and $36.31 million worth of Contentos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Contentos token can now be purchased for $0.0071 or 0.00000118 BTC on major exchanges including Bilaxy and Binance DEX. In the last week, Contentos has traded 25.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 22.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.03 or 0.00050003 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 21.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0377 or 0.00000622 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded 21.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.38 or 0.00501314 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 42% lower against the dollar and now trades at $277.56 or 0.04579673 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00035140 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 25.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.28 or 0.00054131 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded down 16.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00006456 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded 16.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00014628 BTC.

Multi-collateral DAI (DAI) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00017185 BTC.

Contentos Token Profile

COS is a token. Its launch date was August 2nd, 2018. Contentos’ total supply is 9,650,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,013,959,105 tokens. Contentos’ official website is www.contentos.io. The official message board for Contentos is medium.com/contentos-io. Contentos’ official Twitter account is @contentosio. The Reddit community for Contentos is /r/Contentosofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Contentos Token Trading

Contentos can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance DEX and Bilaxy. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Contentos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Contentos should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Contentos using one of the exchanges listed above.

