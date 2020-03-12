ConvaTec Group (LON:CTEC) PT Lowered to GBX 220

ConvaTec Group (LON:CTEC) had its price target decreased by stock analysts at Peel Hunt from GBX 250 ($3.29) to GBX 220 ($2.89) in a research report issued on Thursday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Peel Hunt’s target price suggests a potential upside of 36.52% from the stock’s previous close.

CTEC has been the topic of a number of other reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on ConvaTec Group from GBX 220 ($2.89) to GBX 250 ($3.29) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Barclays lowered their price target on ConvaTec Group from GBX 185 ($2.43) to GBX 182 ($2.39) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered ConvaTec Group to a “sector performer” rating and lowered their price target for the company from GBX 210 ($2.76) to GBX 197 ($2.59) in a report on Monday, December 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on ConvaTec Group from GBX 168 ($2.21) to GBX 177 ($2.33) and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ConvaTec Group in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 197.73 ($2.60).

CTEC stock opened at GBX 161.15 ($2.12) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 100.87, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 2.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.18 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 322.30. ConvaTec Group has a 1 year low of GBX 130.60 ($1.72) and a 1 year high of GBX 225.80 ($2.97). The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 204.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 192.73.

ConvaTec Group (LON:CTEC) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 28th. The company reported GBX 12 ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of GBX 12.70 ($0.17) by GBX (0.70) (($0.01)). As a group, analysts predict that ConvaTec Group will post 16.2227273 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other ConvaTec Group news, insider Ros Rivaz acquired 23,181 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 171 ($2.25) per share, for a total transaction of £39,639.51 ($52,143.53).

ConvaTec Group Company Profile

ConvaTec Group Plc develops, manufactures, and markets medical products and technologies worldwide. It offers advanced wound dressings and skin care products for the management of chronic wounds resulting from various conditions, such as diabetes, immobility, and venous disease, as well as for traumatic injury, burns, invasive surgery, and other causes.

