Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) Stake Increased by Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc.

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) by 2.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 172,202 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,834 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of Copart worth $15,659,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Copart by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,613,997 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $783,357,000 after purchasing an additional 303,938 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Copart by 8.9% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,411,671 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $193,729,000 after acquiring an additional 196,523 shares in the last quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Copart during the fourth quarter worth $122,327,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Copart by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,013,535 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $92,171,000 after acquiring an additional 4,323 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Financial Mangement LLC raised its holdings in shares of Copart by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC now owns 693,193 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $63,039,000 after acquiring an additional 9,061 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.41% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CPRT. BidaskClub lowered Copart from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, March 7th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Copart from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Copart in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. SunTrust Banks raised their price target on Copart from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Guggenheim raised their price target on Copart from $93.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $88.60.

Shares of NASDAQ:CPRT opened at $75.73 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $18.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.67 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $95.17 and its 200-day moving average is $87.79. Copart, Inc. has a 52-week low of $58.59 and a 52-week high of $104.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 2.13.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The business services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65. Copart had a return on equity of 32.56% and a net margin of 32.95%. The business had revenue of $575.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $576.09 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.52 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Copart, Inc. will post 2.75 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Thomas N. Tryforos sold 81,467 shares of Copart stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.84, for a total transaction of $7,807,797.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas N. Tryforos sold 50,000 shares of Copart stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.33, for a total value of $4,766,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 211,467 shares of company stock worth $19,945,497. 14.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Copart Profile

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

