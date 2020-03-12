Cosmos 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $190.59 Million (ATOM)

Cosmos (CURRENCY:ATOM) traded 35.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on March 12th. In the last week, Cosmos has traded down 50.4% against the US dollar. One Cosmos coin can currently be bought for about $1.93 or 0.00030672 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including GDAC, Hotbit, Coinone and BitForex. Cosmos has a market capitalization of $368.24 million and approximately $190.59 million worth of Cosmos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Cosmos alerts:

GAPS (GAP) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.50 or 0.00087343 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 29.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0474 or 0.00000753 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded down 32.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 21.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6,211.08 or 0.98650409 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0635 or 0.00001009 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 19% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.46 or 0.00070852 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Brickblock (BBK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0263 or 0.00000418 BTC.

OKCash (OK) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0258 or 0.00000409 BTC.

Cosmos Profile

Cosmos (CRYPTO:ATOM) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 23rd, 2016. Cosmos’ total supply is 237,928,231 coins and its circulating supply is 190,688,439 coins. Cosmos’ official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. Cosmos’ official message board is blog.cosmos.network. The official website for Cosmos is cosmos.network. The Reddit community for Cosmos is /r/cosmosnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Cosmos

Cosmos can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BitForex, Coinone, GDAC and Hotbit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cosmos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cosmos should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cosmos using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Cosmos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cosmos and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.