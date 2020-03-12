Counos Coin (CCA) 24-Hour Volume Hits $48,478.00

Counos Coin (CURRENCY:CCA) traded down 17.5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on March 12th. Counos Coin has a total market cap of $62.05 million and approximately $48,478.00 worth of Counos Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Counos Coin coin can now be purchased for approximately $4.18 or 0.00088658 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Counos Coin has traded 18.1% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded 16.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000087 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0855 or 0.00001193 BTC.

Nasdacoin (NSD) traded down 38.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0340 or 0.00000721 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded 38.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Beetle Coin (BEET) traded down 28.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000063 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000134 BTC.

Quasarcoin (QAC) traded 32.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000049 BTC.

Actinium (ACM) traded down 17.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0150 or 0.00000318 BTC.

ZeusCrowdfunding (ZEUS) traded 93% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MFCoin (MFC) traded 39.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000080 BTC.

Counos Coin Profile

CCA is a coin. Its genesis date was March 1st, 2018. Counos Coin’s total supply is 16,986,060 coins and its circulating supply is 14,848,324 coins. The official message board for Counos Coin is www.counos.io/blog. Counos Coin’s official website is counos.io.

Counos Coin Coin Trading

Counos Coin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Counos Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Counos Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Counos Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

