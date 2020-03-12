Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL) Shares Sold by William Blair Investment Management LLC

William Blair Investment Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL) by 46.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 62,868 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 54,146 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC owned about 0.26% of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store worth $9,665,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 3,834 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $624,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund grew its position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 16,457 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,530,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 7,100 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,092,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. grew its position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 4.0% during the third quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. now owns 2,973 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $484,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. Finally, Horrell Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 30,990 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $4,764,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Cracker Barrel Old Country Store alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CBRL shares. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $167.00 price objective on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Argus lowered shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. CL King initiated coverage on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $154.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $170.20.

Shares of CBRL traded down $14.14 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $95.02. 97,220 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 481,129. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $153.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $157.67. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. has a 12-month low of $108.74 and a 12-month high of $180.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The firm has a market cap of $2.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.37 and a beta of 0.49.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The restaurant operator reported $2.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.58 by $0.12. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store had a net margin of 7.04% and a return on equity of 37.31%. The business had revenue of $846.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $838.63 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.52 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. will post 9.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 17th will be given a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.47%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 16th. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store’s payout ratio is 56.09%.

About Cracker Barrel Old Country Store

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc develops and operates the Cracker Barrel Old Country Store concept in the United States. Its Cracker Barrel stores consist of a restaurant with a gift shop. The company's restaurants serve breakfast, lunch, and dinner. Its gift shops offer various decorative and functional items, such as rocking chairs, holiday and seasonal gifts, toys, apparel, music CDs, cookware, and various other gift items, as well as pies, cornbread mixes, coffee, syrups, pancake mixes, candies, preserves, and other food items.

Featured Article: How Important is Technical Analysis of Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cracker Barrel Old Country Store and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.