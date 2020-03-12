CREDIT Price Tops $0.0000 (CREDIT)

CREDIT (CURRENCY:CREDIT) traded 64.1% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on March 12th. One CREDIT coin can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including BitForex and Cat.Ex. During the last seven days, CREDIT has traded down 68.1% against the dollar. CREDIT has a total market cap of $51,141.26 and $28,895.00 worth of CREDIT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get CREDIT alerts:

Counos Coin (CCA) traded 17.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.14 or 0.00089127 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded down 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000088 BTC.

FLO (FLO) traded down 51.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0129 or 0.00000279 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0855 or 0.00001193 BTC.

BOScoin (BOS) traded 34.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Nasdacoin (NSD) traded down 39.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0335 or 0.00000721 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded down 38.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Beetle Coin (BEET) traded 29.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000063 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000136 BTC.

Quasarcoin (QAC) traded down 21.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000054 BTC.

CREDIT Profile

CREDIT (CRYPTO:CREDIT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. CREDIT’s total supply is 30,825,710,000 coins and its circulating supply is 21,297,373,342 coins. The official website for CREDIT is terra-credit.com. CREDIT’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling CREDIT

CREDIT can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BitForex and Cat.Ex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CREDIT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CREDIT should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CREDIT using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for CREDIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CREDIT and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.