Credit Suisse AG Boosts Stock Holdings in CDW (NASDAQ:CDW)

Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) by 10.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 266,457 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,836 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned about 0.19% of CDW worth $38,060,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CDW. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in CDW by 6.0% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 5,176 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $637,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of CDW by 24.6% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 41,825 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $5,151,000 after acquiring an additional 8,264 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its position in shares of CDW by 36.4% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 4,019 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $495,000 after acquiring an additional 1,073 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of CDW by 22.6% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 6,560 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $808,000 after acquiring an additional 1,210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of CDW by 70.5% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 7,116 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $877,000 after acquiring an additional 2,942 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.53% of the company’s stock.

CDW has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley downgraded CDW from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $126.00 to $124.00 in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CDW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $150.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. ValuEngine upgraded CDW from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded CDW from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $120.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on CDW in a research report on Friday, February 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $132.13.

CDW stock opened at $102.87 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $14.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.62, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.12. CDW has a fifty-two week low of $93.77 and a fifty-two week high of $146.09. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $128.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $129.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.56, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.24.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The information technology services provider reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $4.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.40 billion. CDW had a net margin of 4.09% and a return on equity of 94.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.32 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that CDW will post 6.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 25th were issued a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 24th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. CDW’s payout ratio is currently 25.25%.

In other news, insider Robert F. Kirby sold 1,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.47, for a total value of $178,711.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 27,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,785,098.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Collin B. Kebo sold 3,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.00, for a total transaction of $489,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,067 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,641,112. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 62,200 shares of company stock worth $8,657,928. Insiders own 2.25% of the company’s stock.

About CDW

CDW Corporation provides integrated information technology (IT) solutions to business, government, education, and healthcare customers in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products, as well as integrated IT solutions, including mobility, security, data center optimization, cloud computing, virtualization, and collaboration.

