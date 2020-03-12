Credit Suisse AG Buys 104,327 Shares of State Street Corp (NYSE:STT)

Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in shares of State Street Corp (NYSE:STT) by 27.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 488,866 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 104,327 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned about 0.13% of State Street worth $38,670,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in State Street by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 632,050 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $37,411,000 after purchasing an additional 3,285 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of State Street by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 750,434 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $59,359,000 after acquiring an additional 2,175 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in shares of State Street by 105.2% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 261,132 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $15,456,000 after acquiring an additional 133,872 shares in the last quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of State Street in the third quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of State Street by 4.1% in the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 334,270 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $19,785,000 after acquiring an additional 13,248 shares in the last quarter. 92.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on State Street from $79.00 to $73.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded State Street from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $76.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Argus reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of State Street in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded State Street from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $86.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded State Street from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $80.67.

In other State Street news, EVP Andrew P. Kuritzkes sold 11,861 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.94, for a total transaction of $793,975.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:STT opened at $54.19 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $20.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.54. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $73.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.63. State Street Corp has a 1 year low of $48.62 and a 1 year high of $85.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.50.

State Street (NYSE:STT) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 17th. The asset manager reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $3.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94 billion. State Street had a return on equity of 11.81% and a net margin of 18.14%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.68 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that State Street Corp will post 6.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 1st will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.84%. State Street’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.71%.

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. It offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product and participant level accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank services; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage, and other trading services; securities finance; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

