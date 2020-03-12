Credit Suisse AG Has $40.56 Million Stake in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY)

Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) by 24.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 278,436 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 55,152 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned 0.36% of Jack Henry & Associates worth $40,559,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in JKHY. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI bought a new position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. S.A. Mason LLC bought a new position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 211.6% during the fourth quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 592 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the period. Finally, Great Diamond Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates during the fourth quarter worth approximately $102,000. 91.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Jack Henry & Associates news, CFO Kevin D. Williams sold 9,453 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.35, for a total transaction of $1,581,959.55. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 26,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,367,835. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Stacey E. Zengel sold 938 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.36, for a total value of $162,611.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.85% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Jack Henry & Associates stock opened at $161.01 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $160.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $149.67. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a one year low of $129.22 and a one year high of $174.93. The firm has a market cap of $12.54 billion, a PE ratio of 43.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.77.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The technology company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.05. Jack Henry & Associates had a return on equity of 19.37% and a net margin of 17.27%. The firm had revenue of $419.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $409.85 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.88 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. This is a positive change from Jack Henry & Associates’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Jack Henry & Associates’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.86%.

JKHY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Jack Henry & Associates from $152.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. ValuEngine lowered Jack Henry & Associates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 4th. Raymond James upgraded Jack Henry & Associates from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $181.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Evercore ISI lowered Jack Henry & Associates from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $162.00 target price on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research note on Monday, January 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $155.75.

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc provides technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations in the United States. The company offers information and transaction processing solutions for banks ranging from community to multi-billion dollar institutions under the Jack Henry Banking brand; core data processing solutions for various credit unions under the Symitar brand; and specialized financial performance, imaging and payments processing, information security and risk management, retail delivery, and online and mobile solutions to financial institutions and corporate entities under the ProfitStars brand.

