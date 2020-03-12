Credit Suisse AG Has $40.57 Million Stock Position in Texas Capital Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:TCBI)

Credit Suisse AG decreased its stake in Texas Capital Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:TCBI) by 50.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 714,603 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 729,280 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned 1.42% of Texas Capital Bancshares worth $40,567,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Texas Capital Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth about $74,000. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in Texas Capital Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth about $75,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in Texas Capital Bancshares by 36.1% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,749 shares of the bank’s stock worth $213,000 after acquiring an additional 995 shares during the period. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Texas Capital Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth about $269,000. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Texas Capital Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth about $292,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Texas Capital Bancshares stock opened at $32.03 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.11. Texas Capital Bancshares Inc has a 52-week low of $31.11 and a 52-week high of $66.61. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.17.

Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The bank reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $266.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $256.26 million. Texas Capital Bancshares had a net margin of 22.15% and a return on equity of 12.66%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.38 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Texas Capital Bancshares Inc will post 5.36 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on TCBI shares. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Texas Capital Bancshares from $66.00 to $59.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Texas Capital Bancshares from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $72.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. UBS Group upgraded Texas Capital Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $54.00 to $58.00 in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Sandler O’Neill upgraded Texas Capital Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Texas Capital Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $66.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.33.

About Texas Capital Bancshares

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Texas Capital Bank, National Association that provides various banking products and services for commercial businesses, and professionals and entrepreneurs. It offers business deposit products and services, including commercial checking accounts, lockbox accounts, and cash concentration accounts, as well as other treasury management services, including information services, wire transfer initiation, ACH initiation, account transfer, and service integration; and consumer deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

