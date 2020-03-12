Credit Suisse AG Has $41.27 Million Position in Nutrien Ltd (NYSE:NTR)

Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in shares of Nutrien Ltd (NYSE:NTR) by 19.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 861,449 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 139,765 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned about 0.15% of Nutrien worth $41,273,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NTR. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Nutrien by 135.0% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Nutrien by 83.4% during the fourth quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares during the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Nutrien during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its position in Nutrien by 142.3% during the fourth quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 1,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 831 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Nutrien during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $77,000. 64.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently commented on NTR. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price target on Nutrien from to in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Stephens cut Nutrien from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $68.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of Nutrien in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Nutrien from $54.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Nutrien from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.67.

NYSE:NTR opened at $32.00 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $42.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.94. Nutrien Ltd has a 12-month low of $31.68 and a 12-month high of $55.34.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $3.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.36 billion. Nutrien had a net margin of 4.98% and a return on equity of 5.39%. Nutrien’s quarterly revenue was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.54 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Nutrien Ltd will post 2.38 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.63%. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio is 82.95%.

About Nutrien

Nutrien Ltd. produces and markets crop nutrients to agricultural, industrial, and feed customers worldwide. It operates in four segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate and Sulfate. The company offers potash, nitrogen, phosphate, and sulfate products. It also distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products through operating 1,700 retail locations.

