Credit Suisse AG Increases Stock Position in iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA)

Credit Suisse AG increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA) by 401.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,149,889 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 920,564 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in iShares MSCI India ETF were worth $40,419,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI India ETF by 58.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,664,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,576,000 after purchasing an additional 1,724,532 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd purchased a new position in iShares MSCI India ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $52,211,000. Investec Asset Management LTD lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI India ETF by 133.6% during the fourth quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD now owns 1,507,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,971,000 after purchasing an additional 861,924 shares in the last quarter. Vestcor Investment Management Corp purchased a new position in iShares MSCI India ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $22,704,000. Finally, Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI India ETF by 778.2% during the fourth quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 593,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,855,000 after purchasing an additional 525,768 shares in the last quarter.

INDA opened at $28.63 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.99. iShares MSCI India ETF has a 52-week low of $30.57 and a 52-week high of $38.21.

