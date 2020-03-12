Credit Suisse AG Increases Stock Position in Msci Inc (NYSE:MSCI)

Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in Msci Inc (NYSE:MSCI) by 11.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 158,621 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,543 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned about 0.19% of Msci worth $40,953,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Pearl River Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Msci by 22,853.3% during the 4th quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC now owns 3,443 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $889,000 after acquiring an additional 3,428 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Msci by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 14,781 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,818,000 after acquiring an additional 1,323 shares in the last quarter. Crabel Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Msci by 39.9% during the 4th quarter. Crabel Capital Management LLC now owns 1,593 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $411,000 after acquiring an additional 454 shares in the last quarter. NS Partners Ltd raised its stake in shares of Msci by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. NS Partners Ltd now owns 74,052 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $19,119,000 after acquiring an additional 875 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of Msci during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,127,000. 91.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Msci to and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Msci from $255.00 to $274.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Msci in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on shares of Msci from $270.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Msci from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $291.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $300.78.

In other news, COO Cd Baer Pettit sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.11, for a total value of $787,775.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 291,145 shares in the company, valued at $91,742,700.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Msci stock opened at $262.58 on Thursday. Msci Inc has a 12-month low of $182.82 and a 12-month high of $335.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.85 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $297.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $257.42.

Msci (NYSE:MSCI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The technology company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.04. Msci had a net margin of 36.18% and a negative return on equity of 285.06%. The business had revenue of $406.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $398.15 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.31 EPS. Msci’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Msci Inc will post 7.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 21st were paid a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 20th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. Msci’s payout ratio is currently 42.24%.

About Msci

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Index, Analytics, ESG, and Real Estate. The Index segment primarily provides equity indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including index-linked product creation and performance benchmarking, as well as portfolio construction and rebalancing, and asset allocation.

