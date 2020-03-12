Credit Suisse AG Reduces Stock Position in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD)

Credit Suisse AG lowered its stake in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD) by 7.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,063,143 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 243,779 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned 1.95% of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals worth $40,770,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth approximately $63,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 22.1% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,320 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 1,868 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth approximately $146,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth approximately $180,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $218,000.

Shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $10.50 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a PE ratio of 80.78 and a beta of 1.83. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.91 and a 1-year high of $14.16.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IRWD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The biotechnology company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.08. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 5.02% and a negative return on equity of 46.52%. The business had revenue of $126.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $112.06 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.02) EPS. The company’s revenue was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on IRWD. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 29th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.14.

In other Ironwood Pharmaceuticals news, Director Mark G. Currie sold 8,888 shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.80, for a total value of $113,766.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 558,160 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,144,448. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark G. Currie sold 60,000 shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.59, for a total transaction of $755,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 609,272 shares in the company, valued at $7,670,734.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 88,888 shares of company stock worth $1,123,366. 5.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial biotechnology company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of human therapeutic products. The company markets linaclotide, a guanylate cyclase type-C agonist for the treatment of adults suffering from irritable bowel syndrome with constipation (IBS-C) or chronic idiopathic constipation (CIC) under the LINZESS name in the United States and CONSTELLA name in the European Union; MD-7246, an oral, intestinal, non-opioid, pain-relieving agent for patients suffering from IBS with diarrhea; and IW 3718, a gastric retentive formulation of a bile acid sequestrant, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of GERD.

