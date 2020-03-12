Credit Suisse AG Sells 110,130 Shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

Credit Suisse AG reduced its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) by 7.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,306,438 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 110,130 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned approximately 0.18% of Fifth Third Bancorp worth $40,160,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FITB. Mason Street Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 0.4% during the third quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 104,071 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,849,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the period. Hengehold Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 11,743 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $361,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Teza Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC now owns 56,623 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,741,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA increased its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 18.7% during the fourth quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 2,644 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares during the period. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 2.1% during the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 21,390 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $586,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. 79.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Fifth Third Bancorp alerts:

Fifth Third Bancorp stock opened at $17.66 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market cap of $13.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.36. The business’s fifty day moving average is $27.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.52. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 52 week low of $17.38 and a 52 week high of $31.64.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $2.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.94 billion. Fifth Third Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.96% and a net margin of 25.65%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.69 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.12%. This is a positive change from Fifth Third Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Fifth Third Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 34.66%.

Several analysts recently commented on FITB shares. ValuEngine lowered Fifth Third Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. BidaskClub lowered Fifth Third Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 18th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.53.

In other Fifth Third Bancorp news, EVP Frank R. Forrest sold 3,224 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.23, for a total value of $91,013.52. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 53,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,520,863.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Fifth Third Bancorp Profile

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

See Also: What are gap-up stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FITB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB).

Receive News & Ratings for Fifth Third Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fifth Third Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.