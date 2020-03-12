Credit Suisse Group Cuts Royal Dutch Shell (LON:RDSA) Price Target to GBX 2,050

Royal Dutch Shell (LON:RDSA) had its price target reduced by equities research analysts at Credit Suisse Group from GBX 2,750 ($36.17) to GBX 2,050 ($26.97) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 59.78% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 2,850 ($37.49) price objective on shares of Royal Dutch Shell in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Royal Dutch Shell from GBX 2,780 ($36.57) to GBX 2,470 ($32.49) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 31st. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Royal Dutch Shell in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Main First Bank initiated coverage on Royal Dutch Shell in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, HSBC raised Royal Dutch Shell to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 2,506.30 ($32.97).

Shares of RDSA opened at GBX 1,283 ($16.88) on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $50.88 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.63, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.77. Royal Dutch Shell has a one year low of GBX 3.05 ($0.04) and a one year high of GBX 2,637.50 ($34.69). The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 1,901.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 2,184.12.

Royal Dutch Shell Company Profile

Royal Dutch Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company worldwide. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, and Downstream segments. It explores for, and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

