Credit Suisse Group Downgrades Tellurian (NASDAQ:TELL) to Hold

Tellurian (NASDAQ:TELL) was downgraded by research analysts at Credit Suisse Group to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $2.00 target price on the oil and gas producer’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 118.29% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on TELL. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Tellurian from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Tellurian from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $5.00 to $2.00 in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tellurian from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 18th. Seaport Global Securities downgraded shares of Tellurian from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Tellurian from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Tellurian has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.50.

TELL stock opened at $0.92 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $249.19 million, a PE ratio of -1.31 and a beta of 2.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.62. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $5.50 and its 200 day moving average is $7.07. Tellurian has a one year low of $0.85 and a one year high of $11.80.

Tellurian (NASDAQ:TELL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $9.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.30 million. Tellurian had a negative net margin of 527.46% and a negative return on equity of 68.34%. Research analysts predict that Tellurian will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Charif Souki sold 9,853,004 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.40, for a total value of $13,794,205.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,533,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,947,394.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Over the last three months, insiders sold 18,347,143 shares of company stock worth $34,624,239. Insiders own 42.30% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TELL. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Tellurian by 50.5% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 4,900 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 1,645 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust purchased a new position in Tellurian during the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in Tellurian by 139.9% during the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 9,747 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 5,684 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in Tellurian by 19.0% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 12,802 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 2,044 shares during the period. Finally, Cipher Capital LP purchased a new position in Tellurian during the fourth quarter worth about $176,000. 16.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Tellurian

Tellurian Inc plans to develop, own, and operate a natural gas business and to deliver natural gas to customers worldwide. The company is developing a portfolio of natural gas production, liquefied natural gas (LNG) marketing, and infrastructure assets that includes an approximately 27.6 million tons per annum LNG export facility and an associated pipeline in southwest Louisiana.

