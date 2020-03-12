Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX) CFO Buys $58,125.00 in Stock

Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX) CFO Anne Mehlman acquired 3,100 shares of Crocs stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $18.75 per share, for a total transaction of $58,125.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 88,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,656,787.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of CROX stock traded down $2.18 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $18.16. 2,351,962 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,194,524. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.89. Crocs, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.39 and a 1-year high of $43.79. The company has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.62.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The textile maker reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.05. Crocs had a return on equity of 94.74% and a net margin of 9.71%. The firm had revenue of $262.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $261.50 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($1.72) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Crocs, Inc. will post 1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Crocs by 28.0% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,801,332 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $201,128,000 after purchasing an additional 1,051,432 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Crocs by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,016,239 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $84,459,000 after buying an additional 244,504 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Crocs by 40.2% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,009,041 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $84,159,000 after buying an additional 575,934 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Crocs by 427.6% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,975,764 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $82,765,000 after buying an additional 1,601,312 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Crocs by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,921,273 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $80,482,000 after purchasing an additional 107,691 shares during the period. 97.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CROX. Pivotal Research reduced their price objective on Crocs from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Crocs from $49.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised Crocs from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. BidaskClub lowered Crocs from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 price objective on shares of Crocs in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Crocs presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.56.

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children worldwide. It offers various footwear products, including clogs, sandals, flips and slides, shoes, and boots under the Crocs brand name.

