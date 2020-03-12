Cyberark Software Ltd (NASDAQ:CYBR) Shares Purchased by Franklin Resources Inc.

Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in Cyberark Software Ltd (NASDAQ:CYBR) by 5,528.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 923,778 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 907,364 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. owned about 2.45% of Cyberark Software worth $107,694,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Cyberark Software in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cyberark Software during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Cyberark Software during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of Cyberark Software during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cyberark Software during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Cyberark Software stock opened at $86.75 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 5.95 and a quick ratio of 5.95. Cyberark Software Ltd has a 1 year low of $85.30 and a 1 year high of $148.74. The company has a market capitalization of $3.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.55, a P/E/G ratio of 6.67 and a beta of 1.24. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $123.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $116.13.

Cyberark Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The technology company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.16. Cyberark Software had a return on equity of 11.59% and a net margin of 14.53%. The firm had revenue of $129.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $126.67 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.89 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Cyberark Software Ltd will post 0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CYBR. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Cyberark Software from $149.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. First Analysis downgraded shares of Cyberark Software from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $143.00 to $154.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of Cyberark Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Cyberark Software from $128.00 to $123.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cyberark Software from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $126.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $138.95.

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides software-based security solutions and services for organizations to safeguard and monitor their privileged accounts. The company's solutions include Core Privileged Access Security for risk-based credential security and session management with add-on options for least privilege server and domain controller protection; Application Access Manager for secrets management for applications, tools, containers, and DevOps; and Endpoint Privilege Manager for least privilege and credential theft protection for workstations.

