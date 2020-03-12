DaTa eXchange (DTX) Price Reaches $0.0194

DaTa eXchange (CURRENCY:DTX) traded down 5.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on March 12th. In the last seven days, DaTa eXchange has traded up 41% against the U.S. dollar. One DaTa eXchange token can now be purchased for about $0.0194 or 0.00000215 BTC on popular exchanges including CoinFalcon and BitForex. DaTa eXchange has a total market cap of $1.49 million and approximately $9,521.00 worth of DaTa eXchange was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About DaTa eXchange

DaTa eXchange (CRYPTO:DTX) is a token. It launched on January 22nd, 2018. DaTa eXchange’s total supply is 225,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 76,968,572 tokens. DaTa eXchange’s official website is databrokerdao.com. The official message board for DaTa eXchange is medium.com/databrokerdao. DaTa eXchange’s official Twitter account is @DataBrokerDAO. The Reddit community for DaTa eXchange is /r/DatabrokerDAO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling DaTa eXchange

DaTa eXchange can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BitForex and CoinFalcon. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DaTa eXchange directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DaTa eXchange should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DaTa eXchange using one of the exchanges listed above.

