Datacoin (DTC) Price Reaches $0.0003

Datacoin (CURRENCY:DTC) traded 19.9% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on March 12th. One Datacoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Datacoin has traded 30.6% lower against the dollar. Datacoin has a total market capitalization of $9,961.21 and $1.00 worth of Datacoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Datacoin alerts:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 25.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00006774 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded down 33.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00003392 BTC.

NavCoin (NAV) traded down 35.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0563 or 0.00000894 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 29.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0984 or 0.00001564 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded down 33.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0302 or 0.00000479 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded down 25.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00002028 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded down 19.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00035922 BTC.

Elite (1337) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kore (KORE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0918 or 0.00000851 BTC.

Opal (OPAL) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000096 BTC.

About Datacoin

Datacoin (CRYPTO:DTC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 19th, 2014. Datacoin’s total supply is 39,712,849 coins. Datacoin’s official Twitter account is @DatacoinX and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Datacoin is datacoin.info. The Reddit community for Datacoin is /r/Datacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Datacoin Coin Trading

Datacoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: FreiExchange. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Datacoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Datacoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Datacoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Datacoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Datacoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.