Datawallet (DXT) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $65,566.00

Datawallet (CURRENCY:DXT) traded down 27% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on March 12th. Over the last week, Datawallet has traded down 43.5% against the US dollar. One Datawallet token can now be bought for approximately $0.0007 or 0.00000011 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including BitForex, Exmo, Bibox and Cobinhood. Datawallet has a market capitalization of $262,957.54 and approximately $65,566.00 worth of Datawallet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 21.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002579 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00015769 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 29.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $135.99 or 0.02159887 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 28.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.76 or 0.00186832 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 35.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.53 or 0.00040128 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 25.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0377 or 0.00000599 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0106 or 0.00000168 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 28.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.82 or 0.00108324 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Datawallet

Datawallet’s launch date was November 11th, 2017. Datawallet’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 390,222,225 tokens. The Reddit community for Datawallet is /r/datawallethq. The official website for Datawallet is datawallet.com. Datawallet’s official Twitter account is @DataWalletHQ.

Datawallet Token Trading

Datawallet can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bibox, Cobinhood, Exmo, BitForex and IDEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Datawallet directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Datawallet should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Datawallet using one of the exchanges listed above.

