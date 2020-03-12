DECENT (DCT) Tops 1-Day Volume of $1,362.00

DECENT (CURRENCY:DCT) traded down 45.6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on March 12th. Over the last week, DECENT has traded 41% lower against the US dollar. One DECENT coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0095 or 0.00000216 BTC on exchanges including Upbit, ChaoEX, HitBTC and BCEX. DECENT has a total market cap of $485,003.27 and $1,362.00 worth of DECENT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get DECENT alerts:

Ontology (ONT) traded down 56.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00005531 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded down 50.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00008281 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded down 39.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0260 or 0.00000593 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded down 52.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0879 or 0.00002006 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded down 45.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000011 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded 42.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0145 or 0.00000332 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 56.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Nullex (NLX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0771 or 0.00001978 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded down 54.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0491 or 0.00001120 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 53.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000063 BTC.

DECENT Profile

DECENT (DCT) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on September 10th, 2016. DECENT’s total supply is 73,197,775 coins and its circulating supply is 51,306,089 coins. DECENT’s official Twitter account is @DECENTplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. DECENT’s official website is decent.ch. The Reddit community for DECENT is /r/decentplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling DECENT

DECENT can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BCEX, ChaoEX, Bittrex, Upbit, LBank and HitBTC. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DECENT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DECENT should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DECENT using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for DECENT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DECENT and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.