Denarius (D) Market Capitalization Reaches $571,015.84

Denarius (CURRENCY:D) traded down 39.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on March 12th. Denarius has a total market capitalization of $571,015.84 and approximately $606.00 worth of Denarius was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Denarius has traded 43.7% lower against the dollar. One Denarius coin can now be purchased for $0.0784 or 0.00001293 BTC on major exchanges including CoinExchange, Cryptopia, Cryptohub and Stocks.Exchange.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Electra (ECA) traded down 19.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

SpaceChain (SPC) traded down 33.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Bulwark (BWK) traded up 24.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0113 or 0.00000186 BTC.

Limitless VIP (VIP) traded down 25% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

VIP Tokens (VIP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Virta Unique Coin (VUC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Powercoin (PWR) traded down 22.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

NamoCoin (NAMO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Denarius

Denarius (D) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the NIST5 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 14th, 2017. Denarius’ total supply is 7,286,109 coins. The official website for Denarius is denarius.io. The Reddit community for Denarius is /r/denariuscoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Denarius’ official Twitter account is @denariuscoin.

Denarius Coin Trading

Denarius can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptohub, TradeOgre, SouthXchange, Cryptopia, Stocks.Exchange and CoinExchange. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Denarius directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Denarius should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Denarius using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

