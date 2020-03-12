Deutsche Bank AG (NYSE:DB) Shares Sold by Franklin Resources Inc.

Franklin Resources Inc. lowered its position in shares of Deutsche Bank AG (NYSE:DB) by 0.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,298,106 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 31,358 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. owned approximately 0.60% of Deutsche Bank worth $95,397,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Creative Planning grew its position in shares of Deutsche Bank by 68.1% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 36,729 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 14,880 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Deutsche Bank by 34.5% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 14,815 shares of the bank’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 3,804 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Deutsche Bank by 121.9% during the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 33,646 shares of the bank’s stock worth $252,000 after buying an additional 18,485 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Deutsche Bank by 38.7% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 306,452 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,296,000 after buying an additional 85,546 shares during the period. Finally, Sargent Investment Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Deutsche Bank by 20.0% during the fourth quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 24,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $187,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the period. 21.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded Deutsche Bank to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. ValuEngine lowered Deutsche Bank from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. DZ Bank restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Deutsche Bank in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Cfra increased their price objective on Deutsche Bank from $7.00 to $7.50 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Deutsche Bank in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Deutsche Bank currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.10.

Shares of NYSE DB opened at $6.51 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $14.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.15 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27. Deutsche Bank AG has a 12-month low of $6.40 and a 12-month high of $11.16. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.06.

Deutsche Bank (NYSE:DB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The bank reported ($0.80) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $5.92 billion during the quarter. Deutsche Bank had a negative net margin of 15.54% and a negative return on equity of 8.08%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Deutsche Bank AG will post 0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Deutsche Bank Company Profile

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft provides investment, financial, and related products and services to private individuals, corporate entities, and institutional clients worldwide. It operates through three segments: Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Private & Commercial Bank (PCB), and Deutsche Asset Management.

