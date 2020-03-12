DeVault Market Capitalization Achieves $49,515.16 (DVT)

DeVault (CURRENCY:DVT) traded 40.3% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on March 12th. One DeVault coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000006 BTC on exchanges including Escodex and SouthXchange. DeVault has a market capitalization of $49,515.16 and $127.00 worth of DeVault was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, DeVault has traded 48.6% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

STASIS EURS (EURS) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00010638 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00007120 BTC.

LHT (LHT) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0800 or 0.00001696 BTC.

VNDC (VNDC) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Titan Coin (TTN) traded down 40.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Ubricoin (UBN) traded 2,429.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000009 BTC.

DEEX (DEEX) traded 11.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000161 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded down 40.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Eureka Coin (ERK) traded 33.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000058 BTC.

TCASH (TCASH) traded down 42.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000092 BTC.

DeVault Profile

DeVault is a coin. Its launch date was May 28th, 2019. DeVault’s total supply is 218,658,173 coins and its circulating supply is 185,722,204 coins. DeVault’s official website is www.devault.cc. The Reddit community for DeVault is /r/devault and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. DeVault’s official message board is medium.com/@devaultcrypto. DeVault’s official Twitter account is @DeVaultCrypto.

DeVault Coin Trading

DeVault can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Escodex and SouthXchange. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeVault directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DeVault should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DeVault using one of the exchanges listed above.

