Digital Fantasy Sports (DFS) Trading 24% Lower This Week

Digital Fantasy Sports (CURRENCY:DFS) traded up 1.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on March 12th. Digital Fantasy Sports has a market capitalization of $139,196.00 and approximately $343.00 worth of Digital Fantasy Sports was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Digital Fantasy Sports has traded 24% lower against the dollar. One Digital Fantasy Sports token can currently be bought for $0.0451 or 0.00000549 BTC on major exchanges including P2PB2B, Coindeal and Cat.Ex.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 41.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.32 or 0.00049255 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 39.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0293 or 0.00000623 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded 38.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.85 or 0.00506033 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 54.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $218.66 or 0.04638851 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 13.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00043358 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded down 31.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00006754 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 42.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.57 or 0.00054551 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded down 25.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00016811 BTC.

Multi-collateral DAI (DAI) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00022627 BTC.

About Digital Fantasy Sports

Digital Fantasy Sports (CRYPTO:DFS) is a token. Its genesis date was July 22nd, 2017. Digital Fantasy Sports’ total supply is 50,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,084,280 tokens. The Reddit community for Digital Fantasy Sports is /r/dfstoken. Digital Fantasy Sports’ official Twitter account is @fantasygoldcoin. The official website for Digital Fantasy Sports is www.digitalfantasysports.com.

Digital Fantasy Sports Token Trading

Digital Fantasy Sports can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cat.Ex, Coindeal and P2PB2B. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digital Fantasy Sports directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Digital Fantasy Sports should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Digital Fantasy Sports using one of the exchanges listed above.

