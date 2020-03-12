Digital Gold (GOLD) Price Tops $51.02

Digital Gold (CURRENCY:GOLD) traded down 3.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on March 12th. Digital Gold has a market cap of $589,189.89 and approximately $28.14 million worth of Digital Gold was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Digital Gold has traded 2.7% lower against the US dollar. One Digital Gold token can now be bought for $51.02 or 0.00841800 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 19.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002723 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00016492 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 32.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $123.82 or 0.02042990 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 25.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.88 or 0.00196080 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 29.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.62 or 0.00043192 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 18.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0401 or 0.00000662 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 26.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000176 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 27% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.65 or 0.00109720 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00016593 BTC.

About Digital Gold

Digital Gold’s total supply is 17,193 tokens and its circulating supply is 11,549 tokens. Digital Gold’s official website is gold.storage. Digital Gold’s official message board is medium.com/@digitalgoldcoin.

Buying and Selling Digital Gold

Digital Gold can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: .

