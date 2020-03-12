Digiwage Trading 1.1% Lower Over Last Week (WAGE)

Digiwage (CURRENCY:WAGE) traded 5.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on March 12th. One Digiwage coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0007 or 0.00000011 BTC on popular exchanges including Crex24 and CryptoBridge. Digiwage has a total market cap of $31,220.32 and $15.00 worth of Digiwage was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Digiwage has traded 1.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded 23.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.89 or 0.00257507 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded down 33.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00003435 BTC.

SafeCapital (SCAP) traded 15.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00014179 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000125 BTC.

Crypto Sports (CSPN) traded 25.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002803 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded down 17.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0145 or 0.00000235 BTC.

SafeInsure (SINS) traded down 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0196 or 0.00000318 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded down 22.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0102 or 0.00000166 BTC.

ZEST (ZEST) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0817 or 0.00002491 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded 81.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0675 or 0.00001093 BTC.

Digiwage Coin Profile

Digiwage is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 22nd, 2017. Digiwage’s total supply is 55,062,329 coins and its circulating supply is 47,062,308 coins. Digiwage’s official Twitter account is @digiwage and its Facebook page is accessible here. Digiwage’s official website is coin.digiwage.org. The Reddit community for Digiwage is /r/Digiwage and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Digiwage Coin Trading

Digiwage can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge and Crex24. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digiwage directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Digiwage should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Digiwage using one of the exchanges listed above.

