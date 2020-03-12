DIMCOIN Market Capitalization Achieves $330,933.23 (DIM)

DIMCOIN (CURRENCY:DIM) traded 1.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on March 12th. One DIMCOIN token can currently be bought for $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges including HitBTC, BTC-Alpha, Coinbe and Exrates. DIMCOIN has a total market capitalization of $330,933.23 and approximately $1,435.00 worth of DIMCOIN was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, DIMCOIN has traded 26.8% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get DIMCOIN alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 32.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00002932 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00021604 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 44.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $104.88 or 0.02224912 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 42.7% against the dollar and now trades at $9.27 or 0.00196663 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 48.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00040169 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 34.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0325 or 0.00000690 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 38.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 40.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.53 or 0.00117279 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

DIMCOIN Profile

DIMCOIN’s genesis date was June 26th, 2017. DIMCOIN’s total supply is 8,986,417,068 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,102,483,276 tokens. The official website for DIMCOIN is www.dimcoin.io. The Reddit community for DIMCOIN is /r/Official_DIMCOIN and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. DIMCOIN’s official Twitter account is @DIMCOIN_ICO and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for DIMCOIN is forum.dim.foundation.

Buying and Selling DIMCOIN

DIMCOIN can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BTC-Alpha, HitBTC, Cryptopia, Coinbe and Exrates. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DIMCOIN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DIMCOIN should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DIMCOIN using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for DIMCOIN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DIMCOIN and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.