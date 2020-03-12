Dimension Chain Price Hits $0.24 on Major Exchanges (EON)

Dimension Chain (CURRENCY:EON) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on March 12th. Dimension Chain has a total market capitalization of $59.01 million and $1.93 million worth of Dimension Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Dimension Chain has traded up 0.8% against the dollar. One Dimension Chain token can currently be bought for $0.24 or 0.00003829 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including BitMart and Bithumb Global.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tezos (XTZ) traded 31.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00027787 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded down 24.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00005124 BTC.

Smoke (SMOKE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0444 or 0.00001179 BTC.

Apex (CPX) traded down 29.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000015 BTC.

DAPPSTER (DLISK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Tezos (Pre-Launch) (XTZ) traded down 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.26 or 0.00049283 BTC.

About Dimension Chain

Dimension Chain (EON) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 31st, 2018. Dimension Chain’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 244,783,561 tokens. The official message board for Dimension Chain is medium.com/dimensionchain. Dimension Chain’s official Twitter account is @ex_scudo. Dimension Chain’s official website is dimensionchain.io.

Dimension Chain Token Trading

Dimension Chain can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bithumb Global and BitMart. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dimension Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dimension Chain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Dimension Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

