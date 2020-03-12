Distil (LON:DIS) Earning Neutral Press Coverage, Study Shows

News articles about Distil (LON:DIS) have been trending neutral this week, InfoTrie Sentiment reports. InfoTrie identifies positive and negative news coverage by monitoring more than six thousand news and blog sources. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Distil earned a media sentiment score of 0.14 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned news headlines about the company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, indicating that recent news coverage is extremely unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near future.

These are some of the news articles that may have effected Distil’s score:

Get Distil alerts:

DIS traded down GBX 0.05 ($0.00) during midday trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 0.80 ($0.01). 1,749,201 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 656,855. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.14 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.50. The company has a quick ratio of 7.11, a current ratio of 9.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. Distil has a one year low of GBX 0.53 ($0.01) and a one year high of GBX 2.20 ($0.03). The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 0.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 0.79.

About Distil

Distil plc, through its subsidiaries, markets and sells spirits and wines. The company operates under various brands, including RedLeg Spiced Rum, Blackwoods Vintage Gin, Blackwood's Limited Edition Vintage Gin, Blackwood's Vodka, Blavod Original Black Vodka, Diva Vodka, and Jago's Vanilla Cream Liqueur in the United Kingdom, the United States, Germany, Spain, Australia, and Russia.

Featured Story: Systematic Risk

Receive News & Ratings for Distil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Distil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.