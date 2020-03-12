Domino’s Pizza Group’s (DOM) Buy Rating Reiterated at Peel Hunt

Domino’s Pizza Group (LON:DOM)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Peel Hunt in a report issued on Thursday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Liberum Capital reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Domino’s Pizza Group in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Domino’s Pizza Group in a report on Friday, January 17th. UBS Group reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Domino’s Pizza Group in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Domino’s Pizza Group in a report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Domino’s Pizza Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 280 ($3.68).

Get Domino's Pizza Group alerts:

Shares of DOM opened at GBX 295.20 ($3.88) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9,124.00, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 305.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 287.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion and a P/E ratio of 35.57. Domino’s Pizza Group has a 52 week low of GBX 218.90 ($2.88) and a 52 week high of GBX 335.90 ($4.42).

In other Domino’s Pizza Group news, insider Ian Bull bought 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 307 ($4.04) per share, for a total transaction of £76,750 ($100,960.27). Also, insider David Wild sold 446,514 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 310 ($4.08), for a total value of £1,384,193.40 ($1,820,827.94). Insiders bought a total of 35,810 shares of company stock worth $11,052,580 in the last 90 days.

About Domino’s Pizza Group

Domino's Pizza Group plc owns, operates, and franchises Domino's Pizza stores in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, Switzerland, Germany, Iceland, Norway, and Sweden. It also leases properties; and leases store equipment to franchisees. The company operates 1,261 stores in the six European markets.

Featured Story: What is a stock buyback?

Receive News & Ratings for Domino's Pizza Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Domino's Pizza Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.