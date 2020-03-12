DraftCoin Trading 13% Lower Over Last Week (DFT)

DraftCoin (CURRENCY:DFT) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on March 12th. One DraftCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0040 or 0.00000067 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinExchange, Coindeal and YoBit. DraftCoin has a total market cap of $35,221.01 and $65.00 worth of DraftCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, DraftCoin has traded 13% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get DraftCoin alerts:

Pandacoin (PND) traded down 19.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

HiCoin (XHI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Zennies (ZENI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Ultimate Secure Cash (USC) traded down 22.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0139 or 0.00000229 BTC.

FORCE (FOR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Universe (UNI) traded down 17.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000017 BTC.

About DraftCoin

DraftCoin (CRYPTO:DFT) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 19th, 2015. DraftCoin’s total supply is 18,715,912 coins and its circulating supply is 8,715,912 coins. DraftCoin’s official Twitter account is @btcdraft and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for DraftCoin is btcdraft.com.

DraftCoin Coin Trading

DraftCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Coindeal, YoBit and CoinExchange. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DraftCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DraftCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DraftCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for DraftCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DraftCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.