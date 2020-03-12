DSP Group (DSPG) – Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

DSP Group (NASDAQ: DSPG) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

3/4/2020 – DSP Group was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $16.00 price target on the stock.

2/24/2020 – DSP Group was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $17.00 price target on the stock.

2/11/2020 – DSP Group was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $17.00 price target on the stock.

2/4/2020 – DSP Group had its price target raised by analysts at Cowen Inc from $19.00 to $20.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/3/2020 – DSP Group had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They now have a $19.00 price target on the stock.

2/1/2020 – DSP Group was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

NASDAQ DSPG traded down $0.58 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $11.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,093 shares, compared to its average volume of 244,659. DSP Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.34 and a 52 week high of $16.30. The company has a market capitalization of $304.35 million, a PE ratio of -237.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 3.66, a quick ratio of 3.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.74.

DSP Group (NASDAQ:DSPG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.03. DSP Group had a negative net margin of 1.01% and a positive return on equity of 4.70%. The business had revenue of $29.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.00 million. Research analysts anticipate that DSP Group, Inc. will post 0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DSPG. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of DSP Group by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 181,744 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,861,000 after purchasing an additional 952 shares in the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC increased its stake in DSP Group by 18.0% in the third quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 7,783 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 1,187 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in DSP Group by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 53,020 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $835,000 after purchasing an additional 1,421 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund increased its stake in DSP Group by 16.3% in the third quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 15,602 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 2,190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its stake in DSP Group by 16.1% in the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 24,263 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 3,356 shares during the last quarter. 83.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DSP Group, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides wireless and audio chipset solutions for converged communications. It operates through three segments: Home, Office, and SmartVoice. The company provides a portfolio of wireless chipsets that integrate DECT/CAT-iq, ULE, Wi-Fi, PSTN, HDClear, video, and VoIP technologies.

