Eagle Materials, Inc. (NYSE:EXP) Shares Sold by Franklin Resources Inc.

Franklin Resources Inc. reduced its stake in Eagle Materials, Inc. (NYSE:EXP) by 9.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,228,226 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 121,883 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. owned 2.95% of Eagle Materials worth $111,351,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Eagle Materials by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 560 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Eagle Materials by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 10,004 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $907,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Eagle Materials by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 3,812 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $346,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Eagle Materials by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 3,714 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $337,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in Eagle Materials by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 42,400 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,844,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. 94.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently commented on EXP shares. SunTrust Banks increased their target price on shares of Eagle Materials from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Standpoint Research raised shares of Eagle Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Eagle Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Eagle Materials in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $99.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of Eagle Materials in a research note on Monday, January 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $111.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $98.14.

Shares of NYSE:EXP opened at $63.62 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 3.11. The company has a market cap of $2.91 billion, a PE ratio of -21.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.26. Eagle Materials, Inc. has a 52 week low of $62.78 and a 52 week high of $97.10. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $86.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $89.32.

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The construction company reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $350.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $352.82 million. Eagle Materials had a negative net margin of 9.11% and a positive return on equity of 21.81%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.24 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Eagle Materials, Inc. will post 5.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 8th. Investors of record on Monday, April 13th will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 9th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.63%. Eagle Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.92%.

In related news, Director David B. Powers sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.02, for a total value of $1,760,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 56,106 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,938,450.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Eagle Materials Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and supplies heavy construction materials, light building materials, and materials used for oil and natural gas extraction in the United States. It operates in five segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, Recycled Paperboard, and Oil and Gas Proppants.

