EDRCoin Market Capitalization Tops $27,387.74 (EDRC)

EDRCoin (CURRENCY:EDRC) traded 11.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on March 12th. Over the last seven days, EDRCoin has traded 28.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. EDRCoin has a market cap of $27,387.74 and $18.00 worth of EDRCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One EDRCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0093 or 0.00000148 BTC on exchanges including YoBit, CoinExchange and Cryptopia.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Measurable Data Token (MDT) traded down 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000083 BTC.

Distributed Credit Chain (DCC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Bean Cash (BITB) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Bitcoin Atom (BCA) traded down 19.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0292 or 0.00000464 BTC.

Qbao (QBT) traded down 47.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000051 BTC.

Pascal Lite (PASL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000177 BTC.

X-Coin (XCO) traded 50.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000020 BTC.

High Voltage (HVCO) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000144 BTC.

Cybereits (CRE) traded 26.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Fonziecoin (FONZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000013 BTC.

EDRCoin (CRYPTO:EDRC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 22nd, 2016. EDRCoin’s total supply is 3,669,691 coins and its circulating supply is 2,931,224 coins. EDRCoin’s official Twitter account is @EDRCoinOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for EDRCoin is www.edrcoin.cash.

EDRCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, CoinExchange and Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EDRCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade EDRCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase EDRCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

