Electra (ECA) Price Hits $0.0001 on Major Exchanges

Electra (CURRENCY:ECA) traded down 42.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on March 12th. Electra has a market capitalization of $2.41 million and $8,990.00 worth of Electra was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Electra coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptohub, Fatbtc, Cryptopia and CryptoBridge. In the last seven days, Electra has traded down 44.2% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

SpaceChain (SPC) traded down 48.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Denarius (D) traded down 34.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0841 or 0.00001809 BTC.

Bulwark (BWK) traded 49.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000127 BTC.

Limitless VIP (VIP) traded down 42.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

VIP Tokens (VIP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Virta Unique Coin (VUC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Powercoin (PWR) traded 22.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

NamoCoin (NAMO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Electra Coin Profile

Electra is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the NIST5 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 30th, 2017. Electra’s total supply is 29,527,723,549 coins and its circulating supply is 28,660,566,996 coins. Electra’s official Twitter account is @ElectracoinECA. Electra’s official website is electraproject.org. The Reddit community for Electra is /r/Electra_Currency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Electra

Electra can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Fatbtc, Cryptopia, CoinFalcon, Novaexchange, CoinBene, Cryptohub and CryptoBridge. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Electra directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Electra should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Electra using one of the exchanges listed above.

