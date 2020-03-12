Ellaism Market Capitalization Tops $20,642.71 (ELLA)

Ellaism (CURRENCY:ELLA) traded 9.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on March 12th. Over the last seven days, Ellaism has traded 32.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. Ellaism has a market cap of $20,642.71 and $108.00 worth of Ellaism was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ellaism coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0011 or 0.00000017 BTC on exchanges including Stocks.Exchange and Cryptopia.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $140.92 or 0.02238305 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 27% against the dollar and now trades at $4.88 or 0.00077460 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded down 31.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0112 or 0.00000177 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded down 22.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Musicoin (MUSIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bowhead (AHT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000377 BTC.

DaxxCoin (DAXX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded 19.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

WhaleCoin (WHL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Ellaism Coin Profile

ELLA is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. It launched on September 11th, 2017. Ellaism’s total supply is 19,364,074 coins. Ellaism’s official message board is board.ellaism.io. Ellaism’s official website is ellaism.org. Ellaism’s official Twitter account is @EllaismCoin. The Reddit community for Ellaism is /r/ellaism and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Ellaism

Ellaism can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and Stocks.Exchange. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ellaism directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ellaism should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ellaism using one of the exchanges listed above.

