Elysian Price Tops $0.0002 (ELY)

Elysian (CURRENCY:ELY) traded 46% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on March 12th. One Elysian token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Mercatox, YoBit, CoinExchange and Stocks.Exchange. In the last week, Elysian has traded 55.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. Elysian has a total market cap of $23,302.78 and approximately $710,219.00 worth of Elysian was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 43.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00002757 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00024486 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 51.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $90.39 or 0.02156089 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 55.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.15 or 0.00170591 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 41.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0287 or 0.00000684 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 57.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00036092 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 47.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000181 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 53.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.25 or 0.00101351 BTC.

Elysian Profile

Elysian’s genesis date was June 4th, 2018. Elysian’s total supply is 260,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 97,966,210 tokens. Elysian’s official Twitter account is @Elysian_ELY and its Facebook page is accessible here. Elysian’s official message board is medium.com/@Elysian_Ely. The Reddit community for Elysian is /r/Elysian_ELY and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Elysian Token Trading

Elysian can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Liquid, Stocks.Exchange, CoinExchange, Mercatox, Hotbit, BitForex and YoBit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elysian directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Elysian should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Elysian using one of the exchanges listed above.

