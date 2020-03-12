Entercom Communications Corp. (NYSE:ETM) Chairman Acquires $50,600.00 in Stock

Entercom Communications Corp. (NYSE:ETM) Chairman Joseph M. Field acquired 20,000 shares of Entercom Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.53 per share, with a total value of $50,600.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 22,211 shares in the company, valued at $56,193.83. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

ETM stock traded down $0.37 on Thursday, reaching $2.01. 1,829,064 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 912,791. Entercom Communications Corp. has a one year low of $1.94 and a one year high of $7.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 2.02. The company has a market cap of $370.99 million, a P/E ratio of -0.64 and a beta of 1.47. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.08.

Entercom Communications (NYSE:ETM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $414.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $409.76 million. Entercom Communications had a positive return on equity of 9.90% and a negative net margin of 28.20%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.35 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Entercom Communications Corp. will post 1.09 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be issued a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.98%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. Entercom Communications’s payout ratio is 8.00%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ETM. Zacks Investment Research lowered Entercom Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 31st. ValuEngine lowered Entercom Communications from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Entercom Communications has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.67.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Boston Partners increased its holdings in shares of Entercom Communications by 45.5% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,341,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,492,000 after purchasing an additional 1,045,262 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Entercom Communications by 26.1% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,083,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,027,000 after purchasing an additional 224,029 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Entercom Communications by 63.2% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 602,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,795,000 after purchasing an additional 233,206 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Entercom Communications by 547.9% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 519,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,735,000 after purchasing an additional 439,202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mcclain Value Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Entercom Communications in the 4th quarter worth $2,243,000. 69.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Entercom Communications

Entercom Communications Corp., a media and entertainment company, engages in radio broadcasting business in the United States. 3 The company owns and operates radio stations in various formats, such as news, sports, talk, classic rock, urban, adult contemporary, alternative, country, and others. As of February 11, 2019, it had a portfolio of approximately 235 radio stations, digital platforms, and live events.

