Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Boosts Position in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) by 97.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 59,445 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 29,274 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Northern Trust were worth $6,315,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of NTRS. Investec Asset Management LTD raised its holdings in Northern Trust by 157.0% in the fourth quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD now owns 689,381 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $73,240,000 after buying an additional 421,114 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Northern Trust by 167.1% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 266,549 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $24,874,000 after buying an additional 166,740 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Northern Trust by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 813,673 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $86,445,000 after buying an additional 83,724 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Northern Trust by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 791,325 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $84,093,000 after buying an additional 54,767 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in Northern Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,400,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.22% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Teresa Parker sold 1,057 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.84, for a total transaction of $108,701.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Peter Cherecwich sold 32,403 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.19, for a total transaction of $3,343,665.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 58,458 shares of company stock valued at $5,889,330 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.15% of the company’s stock.

NTRS opened at $71.47 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.24. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $95.83 and its 200-day moving average is $99.21. Northern Trust Co. has a 52-week low of $69.21 and a 52-week high of $110.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The asset manager reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by ($0.07). Northern Trust had a net margin of 21.64% and a return on equity of 15.15%. The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.80 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Northern Trust Co. will post 6.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.92%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. Northern Trust’s payout ratio is currently 42.23%.

NTRS has been the topic of several research reports. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Northern Trust from $103.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Northern Trust from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $92.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Deutsche Bank dropped their price objective on shares of Northern Trust from $100.00 to $76.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Northern Trust from $94.00 to $85.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Northern Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Northern Trust currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $102.50.

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Corporate & Institutional Services (C&IS) and Wealth Management.

