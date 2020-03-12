Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) by 11.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,664 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 4,304 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $6,905,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. boosted its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 5.1% during the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,041,248 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $150,367,000 after buying an additional 50,448 shares during the period. Andra AP fonden boosted its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 16.7% during the third quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 29,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,246,000 after purchasing an additional 4,200 shares during the period. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC now owns 32,945 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,460,000 after purchasing an additional 1,083 shares during the period. Hexavest Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 69.1% during the fourth quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 159 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, National Pension Service boosted its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 5.5% during the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 197,074 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,459,000 after purchasing an additional 10,221 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Stanley Black & Decker in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $205.00 target price for the company. Buckingham Research increased their target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $157.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $179.00 to $168.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 6th. Barclays lowered shares of Stanley Black & Decker to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $161.00 to $175.00 in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank increased their target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $166.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $171.00.

Shares of SWK opened at $122.18 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.50. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a one year low of $118.07 and a one year high of $173.67. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $155.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $153.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.75 billion, a PE ratio of 19.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.42.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.02. Stanley Black & Decker had a net margin of 6.62% and a return on equity of 16.97%. The business had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.79 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.11 earnings per share. Stanley Black & Decker’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 8.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.69 per share. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 2nd. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio is 32.86%.

Stanley Black & Decker Company Profile

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in tools and storage, industrial, and security businesses worldwide. Its Tools & Storage segment offers power tools and equipment, including professional products, such as professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products comprising corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as lawn and garden products and related accessories, and home products.

